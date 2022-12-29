AIZAWL: Mizoram’s main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), on Wednesday, claimed that irate mob have destroyed and dismantled a health facility at Bualpui NG village in southern most Lawngtlai district.

A statement issued by the party said that a Rs 253 lakh ongoing project of primary health centre was vandalised by volunteers of Young Lai Association (YLA) due to poor standard.

The association has warned the government several times because of the sub-standard of the ongoing project, it said.

It alleged that several projects or contract works under the Mizo National Front (MNF) government in Mizoram are of poor quality.

The ZPM also accused the MNF of being business oriented and said it did not sincerely work for the development of Mizoram.