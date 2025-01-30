Aizawl: Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), a Chin-Kuki-Mizo group representing ethnic Zo or Mizo people of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar on Wednesday staged demonstrations across Mizoram and a part of Manipur in protest against the Centre’s decision to lift the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect a fence along the 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border.

The protests were held in Aizawl, Champhai, Serchhip, Lunglei, Kolasib and Myanmar border villages, and Manipur’s Tengnopal setting fire to the Central government and state government’s order imposing restriction on movement across the border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ZORO vice president Rohmingthanga Kawlni, who spoke at the protest rally in Aizawl, condemned the Centre’s decision to end the FMR by introducing a new protocol for crossing the international border and erecting a fence along the 510 km long Mizoram-Myanmar border.

He also blamed the state government for allegedly backing the Centre and taking immediate steps to implement the new rules.

The FMR had previously allowed a visa-free movement for people living within 16 km on either side of the frontier.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Centre had in December last year introduced a new protocol as per which people living within 10 km on either side will require border pass to cross the border.

The new rules came into effect on January 1.

The organisation general secretary L. Ramdinliana Renthlei also said that the Centre’s decision has triggered stiff oppositions from the Mizo people and different organisations and parties in the state.

He warned that the ZORO would not be responsible for any negative fallout if the Centre lifted the FMR and fenced the 510-km-long Mizoram-Myanmar border against the interest of the Mizo people.

Renthlei further said the ZORO will intensify its agitation against the Centre’s decision.

Several leaders from different political parties, including the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), also took part at the demonstration in Aizawl.