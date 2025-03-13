Aizawl: At least two Congress workers sustained severe injuries in a clash with police during a demonstration on Wednesday, protesting Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s alleged abusive remarks and corruption charges against a Congress legislator, a party leader said.

Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the treasury square in Aizawl near the assembly house and confronted police when they tried to proceed towards the assembly to stage a demonstration, Congress treasurer Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The Congress workers were trying to hold a demonstration in front of the Assembly to protest against Lalduhoma for his ‘rude’ behavior and levelling a serious corruption charge against lone Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga in the Assembly recently, he said.

He said the demonstration also aimed to extend solidarity to the senior Congress leader.

Nghaka stated that police lathi-charged the protesters, severely injuring two persons while others sustained minor injuries.

He added that the two injured were admitted to a private hospital in Aizawl.

The Congress workers demanded that the chief minister should apologise to Ngunlianchunga for his abusive remarks.

Senior Congress leader and former legislator TT Zothansanga accused Lalduhoma of tarnishing the Assembly’s prestige and reputation.

He criticized Lalduhoma for not respecting the decade-old tradition of decorum and for unleashing personal attacks on the Congress legislator.

Police, however, claimed that they used minimum force to prevent the protesters from reaching the assembly area.

They said that authorities strictly prohibited holding of demonstrations near the assembly house.

The tussle took place when the protesters attempted to force through the barricades, they said.

Replying to questions on the case of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC)’s chief executive member (CEM) V. Zirsanga during question hour on Monday, Lalduhoma had said that the Lai council chief currently has two corruption cases. “In one of such cases the prime accused was Ngunlianchunga,” he said.

He suggested that the Congress leader apply for anticipatory bail, as authorities have already sought prosecution sanction against him and 13 others involved in the alleged corruption case.

Ngunlianchunga denied the corruption allegation, stating he has no case against him and sees no need for anticipatory bail.

This resulted in a heated argument between the chief minister and the Congress legislator.

While other opposition members accused Lalduhoma of not respecting the dignity of the house.