Mizoram: V Zirsanga sworn in as LADC CEM amid protests

AIZAWL: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram amid protest from opposition parties on Thursday, an official said.

This is the first time the state’s ruling party (ZPM) is ruling the LADC since its creation in 1972, the official said.

Lawngtlai deputy commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Zirsanga during a swearing-in ceremony held at the council’s hall in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Zirsanga said that he would try his best for the development and progress of the LADC area by leading the council under a new system of governance.

He pointed out that he is one among several politicians, who has been severely attacked by rival parties.

After taking oath as the CEM, Zirsanga named Manghmunga Chinzah as the deputy CEM and also announced names of three members – K. Hre Kung, Lallawmsanga Apetow and L.R.Dingliana Chinzah as executive members of the council, the official said.

Before the swearing-in, workers of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress staged a demonstration in front of the LADC office to prevent Zirsanga and Lawngtlai DC from participating in the oath-taking ceremony, he said.

The protesters protested that they did not want Zirsanga to lead the council because of his pending corruption case, he said.

However, there was no law and order issue and the swearing-in ceremony ended peacefully, the official added.

Zirsanga, who was convicted in a graft case by a special court in Aizawl last year, claimed that the court order has been challenged in a high court and the final verdict is yet to be out on this case.

In January last year, the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl convicted Zirsanga, then CEM of the LADC, and sentenced him to 4 years imprisonment with a Rs. 4 lakh fine for misappropriating Rs. 1.33 crore during his previous tenure as an executive member in the council.

The conviction of Zirsanga, who was then a leader of MNF, triggered a political impasse in the council leading to his resignation as the CEM in March last year, just an hour before a special session to address a floor test against his executive committee.

He recently joined the ZPM to become the council’s CEM for the second time in the present council.