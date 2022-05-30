The Central government will take measures for the establishment of the southern campus of Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram town of Lunglei, an official of the state education department said.

The official said that Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh while inaugurating a research scholar hostel and a faculty development centre at MZU on Saturday said that he was aware of the difficulties faced by the state government in opening the southern campus and assured help in this regard.

Singh also discussed the matter during his meeting with state higher and technical education minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana on Saturday, the official said.

He said that MZU southern campus is the long cherished desire of the people of the southern districts.

Although the Centre has given its nod for the opening of the southern campus in principle, funds are yet to be sanctioned for the establishment of the campus, he added.

Singh on Saturday inaugurated a research scholar hostel and a faculty development centre at MZU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that MZU is one of the first universities in the country to have implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.

He expressed happiness for the University for the remarkable developments it has made in terms of infrastructural and academic expansion and for being the only university in the NorthEast region to be placed in the Impact Ranking this year.