Two women peddlers were arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore during a joint operation in Aizawl on Monday, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific input, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizawl, Mizoram carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area, the statement said.

306 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore were seized from the possession of the two women peddlers aged 28 and 26 years during the joint operation, it said.

The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

According to the paramilitary force, ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.

On average at least 47 die of drug abuse every year, it said.