AIZAWL: At least two persons from Champhai district in Mizoram have been arrested by the police for possessing heroin worth around Rs 7 lakh.

This was informed by an official of Mizoram excise and narcotics department said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific input, officials of the department intercepted a car near Mualkawi village on the Zokhawthar road linking Myanmar and recovered 574 grams of heroin from the vehicle, the official said.

The contraband worth around Rs 7 lakh in the local market was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The two accused from Zokhawthar village in Mizoram on the India-Myanmar border were booked under relevant sections of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985 (NDPS Act 1985), he said.

The vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also seized by the department, he added.