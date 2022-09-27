AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said the government would receive a loan amounting to Rs. 1,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the implementation of the state health care scheme.

He said that he met with the leaders at the Centre and officials of ADB during his visit to Delhi recently over the issue.

“Of the Rs. 1,000 crore, the Central government will repay Rs. 720 crore while Mizoram will repay only 28 per cent of the loan amount, ” Zoramthanga said while addressing the party meeting at Hnam Run on Monday.

He alleged that some people are spreading lies to mislead the public over the proposed loan.

The Chief Minister said that he met several Central leaders, including President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Education Minister, Health Minister, Social Empowerment Minister and MoRTH Minister during his two-week-long visit to the National capital recently.

He said that the meetings with those leaders were fruitful and positive.

He said he told the leaders at the Centre that India should broker peace in Myanmar.

During his meeting with Union Health Minister, Zoramthanga said, “I urged him that the Centre should take over lone Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for the academic as well as infrastructural improvement of the medical college.”

“The Union Minister assured me that he will take measures towards this end,” he said.

Zoramthanga said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Mizoram in November to open Assam Rifles headquarters at Zokhawsang about 15 km from Aizawl.

He further said that he met the Union Human Resource Development Minister, who assured him to take measures for the establishment of the southern campus of Mizoram University in Lunglei.