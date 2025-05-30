Aizawl: Torrential rain caused the retaining wall of a pioneer camp to collapse in Aizawl, killing a 37-year-old man and severely injuring another, said Mizoram police.

The incident occurred at around 7 am at Thuampui area in the eastern part of the state capital when the wall fell on a makeshift establishment, where the two were staying, they said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inmates were buried under the debris when the wall collapsed, they said.

They said one person died on the spot, while they took the injured person to the nearby Greenwood Hospital.

Meanwhile, a bulletin issued by the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said that landslides, rockfall, and tree falls occurred at several places due to heavy rain blocking inter-district highways and national highways.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Heavy rain caused a retaining wall to collapse and triggered land subsidence, severely damaging at least two houses in Mauchar village in Aizawl district near the Assam and Manipur border, and at Rangvamual on the western outskirts of Aizawl, the department said.

A massive landslide also swept away a house in the Bethel Veng neighborhood of Champhai in eastern Mizoram, it added.

The department confirmed that no casualties occurred in these incidents.

A concrete bridge road to Berawtlang, one of the tourist sites in the eastern outskirts of Aizawl, collapsed due to a massive landslide on Friday, it said.

A massive rockfall blocked a road in the Ramhlun South area of Aizawl, the department said.

Strong winds caused a state-run primary school to collapse, while a landslide and strong winds partially damaged two houses in Mamit district of west Mizoram, it added.

A wooden bridge over the Tisopi river also swept away floods in south Mizoram’s Siaha district, it said.

A landslide near the Cheru River at Sangau in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district blocked a national highway, the department said.

The retaining wall of a Baptist church at Bunghmun village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district also collapsed due to rain.

Officials said that all schools in the state, except in Saitual district, remain shut on Friday due to heavy rain.