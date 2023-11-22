AIZAWL: The Mizoram government will impose a complete ban on firecrackers and other fireworks during Christmas and New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that a meeting of important officials and leaders of several organisations convened by state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Tuesday decided that an appeal should be made to the general public not to use or sell firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials during the festive season to ensure a pollution-free atmosphere

The meeting also emphasised the need to strictly prohibit alcohol and other narcotics substances during the festive season, he said.

Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year.

In the past too, Mizoram used to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year.

Firecrackers and other fireworks were also banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.