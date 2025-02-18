Aizawl: In a bid to promote health, fitness, and tourism, Mizoram will host its first international half marathon in Aizawl, stated sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said on Tuesday.

The event, the schedule for which is yet to be announced after approval from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), is expected to attract about 2,000 runners from across the country and abroad, he said.

For the successful organization of the proposed international event, the state sports and youth service department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innovations India on Wednesday, in the presence of Hmar.

The agreement is valid for three years.

Hmar told reporters that the proposed Aizawl International Half Marathon is part of the government’s efforts to secure a place on the country’s marathon map.

In addition to promoting health, fitness, and tourism, the event will also serve as an anti-drug campaign targeting youth, he said.

Hmar added that they have approached the AFI for recognition and approval of the event’s schedule and are awaiting a response. “If the AFI cannot include us in its calendar and set a date, we plan to organize the event in April, as we are optimistic about receiving at least provisional approval,” he said.

He also mentioned that they will conduct registration for the event online, except for students, who will register offline through their schools.

Innovations India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Bali said that they designed the proposed marathon not only as a race but as a way to build relationships and foster meaningful conversations between cities. He added that the event will also help showcase Mizoram’s rich culture.

According to Bali, who is also the curator of the proposed Aizawl International Half Marathon, there will be three categories: a 21.1 km marathon, a 10 km race for women, and a 5 km race for children and senior citizens. He noted that the event will be a kind of sports festival, featuring many exciting activities alongside the race.