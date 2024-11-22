Mizoram: Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 74.9 lakh in Aizawl

Aizawl: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for possessing 107 grams of heroin worth Rs 74. 9 lakh during two separate operations in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The operations were carried out jointly by Assam Rifles and the anti-narcotics squad of the state excise and narcotics department at Dawrpui and Thuampui areas in Aizawl based on specific inputs, an Assam Rifles statement said.

In the operation at Dawrpui, 59 grams of heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh was recovered from the possession of Lalpeksanga (29) and Lalfamkima (22), both residents of Aizawl’s Salem veng locality, it said.

In another operation in the Thuampui area, a 33-year-old woman from Champhai was arrested by the joint team.

The team held her for possessing 48 grams of heroin worth Rs 33.6 lakh, the statement said.

The entire consignment along with the three accused were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.