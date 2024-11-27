Mizoram: Three arrested with 8 kilo of heroin in Champhai

Aizawl: Over 8 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 2.41 crore has been recovered in Mizoram on Tuesday by the CID.

The consignment was recovered from three persons, who were arrested in connection with the seizure on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the CID special branch of Mizoram police intercepted two vehicles, one coming from east Mizoram’s Champhai town and the other a pickup truck- at Aizawl’s Thuampui area at around 1 am on Tuesday, they said.

The pickup truck was waiting for the bolero car in Aizawl.

664 soap cases of heroin weighing 8 kg were recovered from the vehicles, police said.

Three persons identified as Lalrohnuna Fanai (33), Tlanghmingthangi (43) and Lalmuanzuala (24), all from Champhai’s Tlangsam locality were arrested for possessing the contraband, they said.

They said that the seized heroin worth Rs. 2.41 crore in the local market was concealed in 1,939 cartons of foreign cigarettes. However, in the international market, the value can go as high as Rs 500 crore.

The two vehicles used for transporting the contraband and four mobile phones possessed by the accused were also seized, they said.

It was believed to be the biggest heroin haul in a single seizure in the state, police also said.