AIZAWL: In a major success for the security agencies in Mizoram, troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered a huge cache of tactical and war like stores.

The recovery was made from near Niawthlang village of Siaha district in Mizoram.

Four persons have also been arrested in connection with the recovery in Mizoram.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and representatives of Siaha police station (in Mizoram) based on specific information,” the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The materials were meant to be transported to Myanmar for insurgents based there.

“The team had specific information about movement of tactical and war like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in four Kenbo bikes,” the statement said.

It added: “The team intercepted and searched four kenbo bikes at Niawthlang junction. While carrying out search, the party recovered large number of tactical and war like stores.”

The stores recovered were of military grade and “hence the same being used for anti-national activities against own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar, cannot be ruled out”.

This recovery has prevented the likely loss of precious lives.

The apprehended individuals along with seized materials were handed over to the Siaha police station in Myanmar on Wednesday for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Recovered items include:

(i) Satellite phone – 01

(ii) Mobile phone – 05

(iii) Simcard – 08

(iv) .22 Rif bullet – 105

(v) Potassium – 35 packet

(vi) Airgun – 01

(vii) Airgun pellets – 9000

(viii) Air rifle spring – 04

(ix) Roll cap

(x) Myanmar Currency- 2,79,700 kyat

(x) Singapore currency – 02 dollars

(xi) Kenbo bike – 04

(xii) Antenna base – 02

(xiii) Antenna cable bundle – 03

(xiv) Adapter – 49

(xv) Antenna – 50

(xvi) Bty charger – 51

(xvii) Motorola – 50

(xviii) Motorola Bty – 50

(xix) Digital/ transceiver – 03

(xx)Mike – 03

(xxi) Lead – 03

(xxii)Wireless transmitter receiver complete set – 01

(xxiii) Earphone – 04

(xxiv) Antenna silver sticks – 15

(xxv) Stamp seal – 06

(xxvi) Handcuffs – 10

(xxviii) Caps – 05

(xxix) Berret – 01

(xxx) Combat T shirt- 16

(xxxi) Jersey – 01

(xxxii) Combat dress – 01

(xxxiii) Cargo pant – 04

(xxxiv) Shoes – 04

(xxxv) Magazine pouche – 05

(xxxvi) Bulletproof jacket – 05

(xxxvii) Uniform black suit – 19

(xxxviii) Lanyard