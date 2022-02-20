AIZAWL: Mizoram on Sunday turned 35 years of statehood after the signing of a Mizo peace accord between the Union government and Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground headed by late Laldenga in June 1986.

As the day falls on Sunday this year and due to the COVID-19 pandemic no official functions were held to celebrate the statehood day.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga greeted and wished the people on the occasion of statehood day.

He urged them to celebrate in their own respective places as no official function could be held to mark the occasion because it is Sunday.

He said that Mizoram got a peace accord signed in 1986 and after a year Mizoram attained statehood in 1987.

He said that the government of India has given a statehood with special protection to the people of Mizoram in February 35 years ago.

“I wish that on this day the people of Mizoram will remember how the state with all special protection comes into being and how much we have harvested advantages before getting the statehood. Therefore, on this 35th anniversary of statehood, I convey my best wishes and greetings to the people of Mizoram,” Zoramthanga said in his message.

Mizoram’s first statehood day was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987 as a result of the peace accord signed between the Union government and Mizo National Front (MNF) on June 30, 1986, which ended 20 years-long insurgency in the northeastern state.

Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1987 after the President gave his assent to a bill to make Mizoram (then union territory) a full-fledged state.

Meanwhile, many important leaders and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

“I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram,” he said.

Amit Shah also greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of their statehood day.

“Extend my warm wishes to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development,” he tweeted.