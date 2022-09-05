AIZAWL: Union Minister of Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday visited a one stop centre (home for women who are affected by violence) and two child care institutions at Durtlang locality in Aizawl, an official statement said.

She also paid a visit to Swadhar Greh and Ujjawala Home at Hunthar in Aizawl, the statement said.

The Union Minister interacted with the inmates of all homes she visited and assured them to address their problems.

Irani, who arrived in Aizawl on Saturday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, interacted with Chief Minister Zoramthanga after her arrival.

During the meeting with the chief minister, Irani stressed on the need to impart proper training to government employees to ensure that Central schemes are properly implemented and the measures taken by the government expedited.

She said that the Centre is willing to hold training and workshop programmes for employees.

Zoramthanga on his part informed the Union Minister that his government is making massive efforts to augment the state’s economy.

He said that Mizoram could not be compared with other states in terms of economy as it began its economic journey much later than some other states.

Irani also paid a visit to Lunglei district in the southern part of the state on Saturday, where she held a review meeting of Centrally Sponsored Schemes(CSS) with all heads of offices in the southern district capital.

She expressed her appreciation for the diligent implementation of various projects and schemes by departments in Lunglei district.

Citing about the importance of citizen centric governance, the Union Minister reminded the officials to always put citizens’ welfare first, and to always ensure that their schemes reached the grassroots level of the society.

She also directed officials to up Public Grievance Cells, organize camps for the disabled and elderly, and work towards convergence of government schemes wherever possible.