Aizawl: In a setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, state Excise and Narcotics minister K. Beichhua resigned as minister of state on Tuesday.

The minister’s resignation came a year ahead of the state assembly polls, which are due in the latter part of next year.

Beichhua, who also holds Social Welfare, Sericulture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary portfolios, submitted his resignation letter to chief minister Zoramthanga.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation letter, Beichhua said that he was told by Zoramthanga to resign as the chief minister wanted to reshuffle the cabinet.

“I received a letter from the chief minister on Monday asking to resign from his ministry as he wanted to reshuffle the state cabinet,” he said.

He said that he is yet to decide whether or not to join any other party depending on the choice of the people of his constituency.

Sources said that Beichhua may join BJP ahead of the assembly polls next year.

The veteran Mara politician has been elected from south Mizoram’s Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013. Highly placed sources said that the minister’s resignation came in the wake of a political impasse in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha.

Last month, the MNF-Congress coalition government in MADC was voted out of power when three MNF members voted against the coalition government in a no-confidence motion.



Subsequently, the BJP, which has 12 members, tied up with the estranged MNF members and formed a joint legislature party.The

The Governor is yet to approve the claim staked by the BJP-MNF joint legislature party to form the government.