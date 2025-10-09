Guwahati: Mizoram has experienced a significant rise in tourist arrivals, with a 139.5% increase in the 2024–25 fiscal year compared to the previous year, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday.

Speaking on the second day of the Mizoram Travel Fest in Aizawl, he highlighted the state’s growing prominence as a promising travel destination in India.

The Chief Minister attributed this surge to Mizoram’s unique natural beauty, improved connectivity, and the efforts of local communities promoting responsible tourism.

Official data shows that 5.24 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024–25, up from 2.19 lakh in 2023–24.

Among these visitors, 98.87% were domestic tourists, while a small percentage were international travelers.

This marks a steady recovery from the pandemic years, which saw only 20,564 visitors in 2020–21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021–22.

Lalduhoma expressed confidence that the upward trend would continue, urging Mizoram’s people to warmly welcome tourists and uphold the state’s cultural values of selflessness, hospitality, respect for elders, and integrity.

He emphasized that most future visitors are likely to be domestic tourists from other Indian states and encouraged citizens to treat them with warmth rather than suspicion.

The Chief Minister stressed tourism’s potential to transform Mizoram’s economy and called on residents to work sincerely and wisely to maximize the sector’s benefits.

During the Travel Fest, the Tourism Department signed a partnership agreement with the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department to jointly promote eco-tourism, aiming to balance development with biodiversity conservation.

Officials also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the railway line extending to Sairang near Aizawl, which they believe will further increase tourist arrivals in the coming years.