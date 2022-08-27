AIZAWL: Sensation prevails across Mizoram after a six-year-old girl at Thangpui village in Lunglei district was sent home half naked from school by a teacher.

The teacher of a government school at Thangpui village in Lunglei district in Mizoram sent the girl home half naked after stripping off her uniform.

Meanwhile, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) – the apex students’ body in Mizoram – has demanded immediate termination of the school teacher.

“The teacher Mrs Lalbiakengi has grossly violated human rights by sending her student home in such a manner,” the MZP stated in a statement.

It added: “She does not qualify to continue as a teacher and must be terminated as per the laws.”

On the other hand, mother of the victim girl has alleged that her daughter was also physically assaulted by a boy at the school.

“On August 22, she was beaten up by a boy. Then again on August 25, the same boy assaulted her again,” the mother said.

“The next day, I went to the school and scolded the boy, only to be rebuked by the teacher in the afternoon,” she added.

Later in the day, the teacher took the girl’s uniform and made her go home half naked.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the John William Hospital in Lunglei district of Mizoram.