Mizoram excise drugs

Aizawl: The Mizoram excise and narcotics department and police destroyed various kinds of drugs worth over Rs. 34 crore on the occasion of International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the authorities disposed of the drugs following a court order.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram excise and narcotics department destroyed Rs. 20.24 crore worth of drugs in a function held at Muallungthu near Aizawl.

The event was attended by a Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator from Lunglei West constituency T. Lalhlimpuia.

The drugs destroyed by the Mizoram excise and narcotics department included 25.2 kg of heroin, 32.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 49 kg of crystal meth, 202.3 kg of ganja (cannabis) and 5,308.9 gram of nitrazepam, among others, officials said.

CID (crime) and Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) of Mizoram police also destroyed various drugs, including 8.2 kg of heroin, 87 kg of Methamphetamine, and 23.2 kg of ganja, altogether worth Rs. 13.79 crore at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) using an incinerator.

Furthermore, State Deputy Inspector General of police (Northern Range) Dingluaia, who attended the event at ZMCH, encouraged Mizoram police to make more efforts towards combating drugs.