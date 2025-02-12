Mizoram: Rs 173.73 cr worth Meth tablets seized near Myanmar border

Aizawl: A team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized 57.91 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 173.73 crore along the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Based on specific intelligence about the movement of narcotics, Assam Rifles along with Zokhawthar police established an ambush at an Indo-Myanmar border crossing point -1 at Zokhawthar in east Mizoram’s Champhai district on February 9, the statement said.

The joint team spotted movement of suspected individuals carrying illegal consignment and intercepted them, it said.

The suspects got alert and ran away leaving the consignment behind, it said.

The entire consignment worth Rs 173.73 worth has been seized by the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

