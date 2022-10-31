AIZAWL: Danish soft rock and pop rock band Michael Learns to Rock, popularly known as MLTR, is all set to enthral music lovers Mizos in Aizawl.

The iconic international band, which is very famous among Mizos, will perform their best hits at Lammual or AR ground on November 25 as part of its “Back on the road tour.”

Mizoram’s Alpha and Omega said it would host the Danish band.

The renowned trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Käre Wanscher will perform their best hits, it said.

The band will also perform in six other Indian cities – Guwahati on November 27, Imphal on November 29, Tura on December 1, Mumbai on December 4, Pune on December 7 and Bangalore on December 9.

MLTR made its debut in 1988 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and KreWanscher are the current members of the band.

One of its members, Soren Madsen left the band in 2000.

To date, MLTR has published nine studio albums and 19 compilation albums, as well as a number of gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hit singles.