Aizawl: Mizoram reported 433 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday- 136 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2, 17,038, an official said.

The death toll rose to 662 as one more person has succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The fresh cases detected from 1,951 samples test put the single-day positivity rate at 22.19 per cent, he said.

Mizoram has so far tested 18.46 lakh samples for COVID-19.

The state now has 4,047 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,062 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2, 12,329.

The recovery among COVID-19 patients is 97.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday out of which 6.53 lakh have been fully vaccinated.