Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 active caseload currently stands at 672 with 112 more people being diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday.

The fresh cases, which outnumbered the previous day’s cases by 21, raised the total count to 2, 26,702, the official said.

The state did not report COVID-19 death for the third consecutive day on Saturday and the toll now is 694, he said.

The fresh cases detected from 858 sample tests put the single-day positivity rate at 13 per cent against 8.97 per cent on the previous day, he said.

As many as 2, 25,336 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 54 people on Friday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.39 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.15 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Over 8.43 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and out of this 6.77 lakh people have received the second dose and 33,141 people received the precautionary dose, according to the health department