AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 1057 new COVID-19 cases on Friday- 93 higher than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2, 11,310, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 655 as three more persons have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 1,207 people have recovered on Friday, raising the total recoveries to 2, 03,456, he said.

The fresh 1,057 cases detected from 5,241 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 20.17 per cent, he said.

The northeastern state now has 7,199 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 96.28 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.93 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday and 6.50 lakh of them have received the full dose.