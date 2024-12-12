Guwahati: Mizoram recorded a total of 719 dengue cases, including one death, between January and November 3 this year.

Officials from the state vector-borne disease control programme have expressed concern over the presence of the vector-borne disease during the winter, as 38 persons tested positive for dengue out of the 173 samples tested in the last week of November.

Of the 8,562 suspected cases tested since January this year, 719 were confirmed as positive.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of dengue positive cases at 503, followed by Lunglei with 176 and Champhai district reporting 14 cases.

Mizoram reported its first dengue cases in 2012 with six infections. As of October 2024, the cumulative total has risen to 5,596 cases.

Annual infections witnessed an upward trend but dropped significantly in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, the following year, the number of cases rose to 1,868, resulting in five deaths.

In 2023, there were two fatalities, with 2024 registering one death so far.

The infection rate in 2023 reached its peak with 2,060 positive cases detected out of the 12,949 samples tested.