Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena on Tuesday urged the Centre to extend the National Waterway-6, a 121 km long stretch of Barak River in Assam, by another 100 km up to the Manipur-Mizoram border.

The 121 km long National Waterway-6 is a waterway between Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district and Bhanga on the Assam-Bangladesh border, which passes through the Barak River.

During a zero hour in the ongoing budget session on Tuesday, Vanlalvena raised the issue of socio-economic development for tribal people living along the bank of Barak River on both Mizoram and Manipur sides in the upper house.

He informed the house that a river junction called ‘Tipaimuk,’ is located at the upper stream of Barak River about 100 km from Lakhipur.

It is an important river junction, which lies on the Mizoram-Manipur border, he said.

According to the Mizoram MP the Barak River is navigable from Tipaimuk junction upto the Bay of Bengal throughout the year.

He also informed the house that the Mizoram transport department had already submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to extend the National Waterway-6 upto Tipaimuk junction.

While emphasising the need for socio-economic development of the tribal people living along the Barak River, Vanlalvena urged Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonawal, who was present at the session, to extend the Lakhipur-Bhanga stretch of the Barak River upto the Tipaimuk junction.

He said that the National Waterway if extended, would immensely benefit and help the tribal people living along the waterway for their economic development.