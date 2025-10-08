Aizawl: Mizoram has processed an average of more than 18 Right to Information (RTI) queries per day since the launch of its online RTI system in July 2022, Chief Information Commissioner John Neihlaia said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the RTI Week celebration in Aizawl, Neihlaia said Mizoram became the eighth state in India to introduce the online RTI platform. So far, the state has received 22,078 RTI applications through the system, averaging 18.5 queries daily.

Since the establishment of the Mizoram Information Commission in 2006, a total of 171 complaints have been registered, with none currently pending, he added.

Governor VK Singh, addressing the event, described the RTI Act as a crucial tool for strengthening democracy, promoting transparency, and ensuring accountability in governance.

He cautioned that while the RTI Act empowers citizens, it should not be misused to harass officials or waste public resources.

“The Act must be used constructively to promote good governance and strengthen trust between the government and citizens,” Singh said.