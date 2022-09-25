AIZAWL: The police in Mizoram have seized an illegal consignment of Burmese areca nut.

The seized illegal consignment of Burmese areca nut is worth Rs 32 lakh.

The seizure was made by the police in Mamit district of Mizoram.

The illegal consignment of Burmese areca nut was seized by the police in Mamit district of Mizoram with assistance from Hachhek Areca Nut Association.

“The support of Hachhek Areca Nut Association is highly appreciated,” Mizoram police said.

The areca nut consignment was being smuggled towards Kawrthah sub-division in Mamit district of Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram: Massive consignment of Meth tablets seized in Champai

“Active public support always does wonders in both prevention and detection of crimes. We maintain strict vigil against all kinds of illegal activities,” Mizoram police said.

A total of six vehicles, which were transporting the areca nuts, were also seized by the Mizoram police.

“Six vehicles were intercepted at Kawrthah and Kanhmun, carrying a total of 187 bags of suspected Myanmarese areca nuts (one bag is 80kg each) worth approximately Rs 32 lacs,” the Mizoram police added.

The Mizoram police said: “Further legal action is now being taken.”