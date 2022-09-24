Aizawl: A team of the Assam Rifles recovered a huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets and apprehended one person in connection with the seizure from Melbuk village, Champhai district.

A press statement said that the team seized around 5,05,000 tablets with a total weight of 55.80 Kg. The consignment was worth Rs 1,67,86,20,000/- in general area Melbuk village, Champhai district on 23 Sep 2022.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Serchhip Battalion and Zokhawthar Police based on specific information.

Based on the information received patrolling was launched by the joint team of the Zokhawthar post of the Serchhip battalion and Zokhawthar Police at Melbuk village near Melbuk cemetery on 23 Sep 2022.

The team noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle around.

The vehicle was stopped and an individual was intercepted by the team. A thorough spot checking was carried out during which was revealed that the individual was carrying 50 bundles suspected to be Methamphetamine tablets.

The press statement said that the consignment was tactically hidden in various compartments of the vehicle. During weighing by the team the total weight of Methamphetamine tablets was found to be 55.80 kg. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and the lady was taken into custody.

by the jt team on spot for further legal proceedings

Approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 167,86,20,000/-. The seized items and detained female individual was handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station, Champhai district, Mizoram on 24 Sep 2022 for further investigation & legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of Methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.