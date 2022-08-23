AIZAWL: The police in Mizoram have seized a massive consignment of heroin at Kolasib district.

The heroin consignment seized by the Mizoram police has been estimated to be around Rs 13.4 crore in international market.

Acting on a tip off, an intelligence unit of Mizoram police seized a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs 13.4 core in the international market at Kawnpui town in Kolasib district near Assam border, Mizoram police said in a statement.

The police have also arrested two persons in connection with the seizure.

Among the two persons, who were arrested by the Mizoram police, one is a Myanmar national.

(They) were apprehended by the unit for possessing the contraband, the statement added.

The heroin consignment weighed 2.7 kilogram.

It was recovered from a truck, the Mizoram police informed.

In another seizure, the Mizoram police also intercepted two trucks on the road linking to Saichal village in Saitual district on Monday and seized 110 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts from the possession of the two truck drivers, who belonged to Champhai town, the police statement said.