Guwahati: In a major development, 186 members from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Congress Party during an induction programme conducted by the Chakma District Congress Committee (CDCC) on Friday at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the CADC.

The induction programme, which was graced by Adikanta Tongchangya, Secretary of MPCC, witnessed the joining of Hiran Bijay Chakma, Advocate and his supporters from MNF along with one elected Village Council Member (VCM), one nominated VCM and several other members from the BJP.

In his speech, Adikanta Tongchangya said that the ruling MNF government in CADC is unable to provide a stable administration for the people of CADC and so far the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Executive Committee has been changed five times within the five-year tenure, which clearly show their inability to run the CADC administration.

He also alleged that the MNF Government in CADC had promised Rs. 3 lakh per family under Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) but four years later it could only distribute corn seeds that too only to a limited number of families.

He also alleged that the BJP, which has promised to the people to bring an amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to give more power to the district councils but they could not fulfil this promise.

Ramani Chakma, president, CDCC while expressing happiness with the joining of youths in the Congress party said, “Both the ruling MNF and BJP failed to fulfil the promises made by them.”

He said that it is only the Congress party which has worked for the Chakma people of Mizoram including the establishment of CADC in 1972 and the empowerment of the CADC by amending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.”