AIZAWL: The national investigation agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in the January 21 Mizoram explosives recovery case.

This was informed by the NIA on Wednesday (November 23).

The arrested accused has been identified as 54-year-old Lalringsanga.

Lalringsanga was arrested on November 21 by the NIA from Aizawl in Mizoram in connection with the case.

On January 21, more than 2400 kg of explosives meant for a Myanmar-based group fighting against the government from a vehicle.

At least 2421 kg explosives, 1000 detonators, 4500 metres of detonating fuse wire and cash Rs 73,500 and over 9.35 lakh Myanmar kyat were recovered from a vehicle at Tipa in Mizoram on January 21.

Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle — Sangkima (Myanmarese national), MC Lallungrualpuia and Lalthlengliana — were arrested in connection with the case.

The NIA took over investigation into the case after re-registering a case in this regard on March 21.

“The consignment was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front (CNF), which was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the government of Myanmar,” the NIA said.