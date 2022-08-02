Mizoram: MZP protests against "re-employment" of retired official

Aizawl: Functionaries of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex and most influential student body, on Tuesday held a demonstration in front of the Registrar Cooperative Societies office in Aizawl in protest against the re-employment of a retired official under the state’s cooperation department recently.

Lalrinsanga, who retired as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) on superannuation in May, was recently re-employed by the government.

The MZP functionaries picketed the official to prevent him from attending office on Tuesday.

However, the protesters dispersed soon after they learned that the official was on leave for three days.

Earlier on Monday, the student organisation had held a demonstration in front of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl and burned a copy of the re-employment order.

Also Read: Assam: Huge quantity of illegal timber seized in Dibrugarh

According to the organisation’s president Lalnunmawia Pautu, the additional RCS Lalrinsanga retired on superannuation in May this year, and his successor Maria G Ralte also retired in July.

He said that the student body has been strongly opposed to the re-employment of any retired official, who does not have any speciality or distinction, as it hampers the chance for

educated youth to enter government services.

Re-employment or retention of retired officials is also a waste of public money, he said.

Soon after the protest on Tuesday, the student body held an emergency meeting with its affiliated bodies and decided to intensify its agitation.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 15-crore seized in Karbi Anglong, three held

The meeting demanded the state government revoke the re-employment order on or before Thursday. If the government fails to revoke the order within the deadline, the student body would picket before the official’s office to prevent him from attending office on Friday (August 5), the meeting said. The student body would also hold a demonstration to prevent state cooperation minister C Lalrinsanga from attending office on August 8, it said.

The meeting also vehemently blamed the minister for allegedly ignoring repeated appeals made by the MZP not to re-employ the retired official.

Minister C Lalrinsanga could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.