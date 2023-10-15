AIZAWL: A 24-year-old Myanmar national has been apprehended in Mizoram for possessing Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore.

This was informed by the Assam Rifles on Sunday (October 15).

Acting on a tip off, personnel of Assam Rifles carried out an operation at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.

1.5 lakh tablets (15 kgs) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 45 crore was recovered from the possession of a Myanmar national during the operation, it said.

The recovered drug and the accused were handed over to Champhai police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department also seized 40,400 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 12.12 crore from the possession of two Assam residents at Zote village in Champhai district in Mizoram.