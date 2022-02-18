AIZAWL: Mizoram will get a Motosports racing tract and sports complex near Aizawl, which will be the first of its kind in eastern India, soon.

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte said Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a public Infrastructure finance company in India’s power sector, on Wednesday had inked a pact for the construction of REC Motosports Racing Tract and Sports Complex.

The proposed project worth Rs 10 crores will be constructed at Lengpui, about 31 kms north of Aizawl, where the lone state’s airport is located, he said.

“Happy to witness the signing of an agreement between the Mizoram State Sports Council and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for construction of REC Motosports Racing Tract and Sports Complex at Lengpui,Mizoram,” Royte tweeted.

The racing tract will be the first of its kind in eastern India, according to the minister.

He said that the MSSC will make massive efforts to ensure that the project is completed in time.