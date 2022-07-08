AIZAWL: Indian Youth Congress national secretary Nur Sofique Wazid is on a three-day visit to Mizoram to strengthen the party, a Congress leader said on Friday.

Wazid, who arrived on Wednesday, met state Congress youth leaders and party president Lalsawta and discussed with them how the party would regain power in the next assembly polls due in the later part of 2023, state Congress youth wing president Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

During interactions, the Congress leaders have discussed a wide range of issues, including youth development, he said.

Addressing a function at Congress bhavan here on Thursday, Wazid said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) would make massive efforts to strengthen the party in order to form an inclusive people’s government in the state.

Hitting out at the BJP led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that prices of essential commodities, including oil and cooking gas, soared up rapidly under the NDA government.

“The BJP has done nothing but only focus on a policy for enrichment and benefit between the party and its henchmen or the rich,” he said.

Wazid accused the BJP of marginalising the religious minorities due to its Hindutva agenda.

“The BJP gives transforming India into the Hindu kingdom as its top priority. It has been propagating the Hindutva policy as a result of which the religious minorities have been marginalised and suppressed,” he said.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Mizoram ruling party the Mizo National Front (MNF) alleging that it (MNF) could come back to power in the last assembly polls due to help from the BJP.

He said that the MNF is a loyal member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and a true ally of the NDA at the Centre.

He alleged that the MNF has completely failed in financial management and handling the government.

Under the MNF rule, the government’s debt increases rapidly, government employees could not be paid in time and many patients are in great distress due to prolonged delay of health insurances or medical bills, he said.

Like under the BJP government at the Centre, only a microscopic section of the society is allegedly becoming rich under the MNF rule, he said.