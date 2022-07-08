AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 46 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,609, a health department official said.

48 fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, 36 from Lunglei district, 11 from Mamit district, 6 from Champhai district, 3 from Serchhip district, 2 from Kolasib district and one each from Hnahthial and Saitual districts, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased from 23 per cent on Thursday to 24.11 per cent on Friday as the fresh cases were detected from 448 samples tested on Thursday, he said.

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also read: Mizoram: NLTF-BM leader arrested in Aizawl

At least 58 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 2,28,406, he said.

Mizoram now has 497 COVID-19 active cases.

More than 19.40 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19.

According to the state health department, over 8.67 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday with 7.23 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 53,092 people got the precautionary dose.