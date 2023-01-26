AIZAWL: The Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has expelled two of its senior leaders for alleged “anti-party activities”.

The two senior MNF leaders were expelled from the Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga-led party for alleged “breach of discipline”.

The two senior MNF leaders to be expelled from the party are: former minister and sitting MLA K Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu.

Both the leaders were expelled from the MNF party in Mizoram for allegedly working against the party’s interests.

Notably, K Beichhua had resigned from the Mizoram cabinet in December last year.

Beichhua had stated that Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had asked him to resign from the cabinet for a proposed reshuffle in the ministry.

He is also accused of manipulating at least three MNF MADC members, which was instrumental in overthrowing the MNF-Congress coalition in the autonomous council in November last year.

Eventually, with the backing of the three MNF members, the BJP successfully toppled the MNF-Congress government in MADC.

However, Beichhua expressed disappointment over his expulsion from the MNF saying that he wasn’t even served a show-cause notice or being sought an explanation.