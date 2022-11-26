AIZAWL: In a major political development, the Mizo National Front (MNF)- Congress coalition government in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) headed by Congress member H. Malvin as Chief Executive Member (CEM) was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Friday, an official said.

MADC is one of the three ADCs in the southern part of the state and is constituted for the Mara people.

The headquarters of the council is Siaha.

The no-confidence motion was moved by BJP member L. Prisila on the last day of the three-day session, MADC information and public relation officer Beirokhu Beita said.

While 15 members voted in favour of the removal of the MNF-Congress combined government, only nine were against it, he said.

The council polls held on May 5 threw up a ‘hung council’ as no single party won a majority.

The BJP, which had contested 24 out of 25 seats emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats, one seat short of the majority.



While the MNF bagged 9 and Congress won 4 seats.

After a political impasse for more than three weeks, four Congress members had forged an alliance with its state arch-rival MNF against strong disapproval of party headquarters in Aizawl.

The MNF-Congress coalition government was sworn in on June 1 after CEM H. Malvin won a vote of confidence motion.

Meanwhile, state BJP Vanlalhmuaka said that his party would stake claim to form government in the 25- member MADC.

He said that they now have enough members (12 +3) to head the council.