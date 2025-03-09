Aizawl: Well-known Mizo woman entrepreneur Meriam L. Hrangchal received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” during the Women Entrepreneurship Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) jointly organized the event.

Hrangchal of Mizoram was the only woman from the Northeast to receive the prestigious award for her contributions to women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

She is the first Mizo woman to ever receive this honor.

In 2020, Hrangchal left her government job after serving as a teacher for about 25 years to pursue entrepreneurship and other career opportunities.

She joined Vestige Marketing Private Limited in 2014 and became the first person from the Northeast to join the Vestige Millionaire Council.

Under her downline, 1.8 lakh members are also currently associated with the marketing company.

In 2016, Hrangchal started her own Edify Kids International Standard School and now serves as the principal of Alpha World School in Aizawl’s Falkland area in Mizoram. She has also won the “Best Franchise Award” in the past.

The daughter of former deputy chief minister Lalhmingthanga, Hrangchal contested the 2023 assembly elections from the Lunglei South constituency on the Congress ticket but lost to Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominee Lalramliana Papuia.