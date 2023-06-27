Mizoram Jobs : RBI Aizawl Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Aizawl, Mizoram.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Aizawl, Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Consultant (MC)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

ii. Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

iii. The Applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

Also Read : Bankim Chandra Chatterjee : 10 unknown facts about the person who wrote Vande Mataram

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The General Manager & Officer-in-Charge, Reserve Bank of India, 3rd Floor, F. Kapsanga Building, opposite Assam Rifles Gate, Dawrpui, Aizawl, Mizoram-796 001 on or before July 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Banana Pani Puri : The viral street food that brought mixed reactions from netizens