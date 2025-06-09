Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Centre In-Charge of TEXMiN-NIT Mizoram Mining CPS Centre of Excellence (CoE) in 2025.

Name of post : Centre In-Charge of TEXMiN-NIT Mizoram Mining CPS Centre of Excellence (CoE)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

First Class Bachelor’s degree in Mining, Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, or allied engineering branches from a reputed institute with minimum 3 years of relevant experience.

OR

First Class Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology/Innovation Management or equivalent with minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

Essential Experience :

1. Proven record of leading interdisciplinary projects, industrial partnerships, and entrepreneurial initiatives.

AND/OR

2. Experience in research coordination, innovation program management, incubation/start-up support, or project execution.

AND/OR

3. Exposure to mining technologies or Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) like IoT, AI/ML, robotics, automation, etc., is desirable.

AND/OR

4. Understanding of IP management, technology transfer, and stakeholder engagement.

Desirable :

1. Leadership skills with strategic planning capabilities.

2. Strong communication, team-building abilities, stakeholder engagement, and organizational development skills.

3. Proven experience in managing interdisciplinary technology programs and academic-industry collaboration.

Job Roles :

1. Drive the CoE’s vision, annual goals, and innovation roadmap aligned with TEXMiN’s mission, focusing on digital, sustainable, and smart mining.

2. Coordinate proposal calls and oversee the execution of R&D and technology development projects, ensuring timely evaluations, milestone tracking, documentation, and impactful reporting to stakeholders.

3. Manage fellowship programs and mentor students and researchers engaged in innovation-driven initiatives.

4. Organize hackathons, workshops, and ideathons; promote IP generation; and support product development and technology transfer with an industry focus.

5. Act as a bridge for furtherance and launch of schemes and programs as mutually decided between TEXMiN and NIT Mizoram.

Maximum Age limit : 40 years

Salary : Rs. 45,000 per month (consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates are required to send a copy of their updated CV along with enclosing copies of the relevant supporting documents regarding age, essential qualification, experience, desirable profile etc. through email [email protected] within 12th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here