Mizoram Jobs : NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Technician and Group Attendant.
Name of post : Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or its equivalent grade B in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognized University / Institute with 15 years of post-qualification work experience
Pay : Level-14 as per 7th CPC
Age Limit : Not exceeding 56 years
Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants
Name of post : Technician (Deptt. of EEE)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science or ITI passed or Diploma in Engineering of 3 years duration in the relevant discipline
Pay : Level-3 as per 7th CPC
Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years
Name of post : Office Attendant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board
Pay : Level-1 as per 7th CPC
Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years
Also Read : 5 simple and stylish hairstyles of Ananya Panday that is great for office
How to apply :
For the post of Registrar, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents in soft copy via email to director@nitmz.ac.in
For the posts of Technician and Office Attendant, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents in soft copy via email to recruitmentnonteaching@nitmz.ac.in
Last date for submission of applications is 21st May 2023 ( up to midnight of 12 AM)
Application Fees :
- Rs. 500/- for General and OBC
- Rs. 250/- for SC / ST candidates
- Women and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here