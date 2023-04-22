Mizoram Jobs : NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Technician and Group Attendant.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or its equivalent grade B in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognized University / Institute with 15 years of post-qualification work experience

Pay : Level-14 as per 7th CPC

Age Limit : Not exceeding 56 years

Name of post : Technician (Deptt. of EEE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science or ITI passed or Diploma in Engineering of 3 years duration in the relevant discipline

Pay : Level-3 as per 7th CPC

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary (10+2) from a recognized Board

Pay : Level-1 as per 7th CPC

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

How to apply :

For the post of Registrar, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents in soft copy via email to director@nitmz.ac.in

For the posts of Technician and Office Attendant, candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents in soft copy via email to recruitmentnonteaching@nitmz.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 21st May 2023 ( up to midnight of 12 AM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 500/- for General and OBC

Rs. 250/- for SC / ST candidates

Women and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here