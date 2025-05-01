Mizoram Jobs Mizoram University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University in 2025.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate, Research Assistant and Field Investigator in an ICSSR, New Delhi funded Research Project titled “Sustainable Livelihood Options and Strategies among Rural Community in Mizoram” in 2025. Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it altogether became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU consisted of seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has made considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post graduate in Social Science discipline (minimum 55%) with NET/ M.Phil/ Ph.D and two years research experiences as a Research Assistant in any project.

Desirable : Research experience in projects and also proficiency in SPSS

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 47000

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in Social Science discipline (minimum 55% ) with NET/ M.Phil/ Ph.D. also

Desirable : Research experience in projects and also proficiency in SPSS

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 37000

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55%

Desirable : Research experience in projects and also proficiency in Excel

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000

How to apply :

The eligible and interested candidates are requested to send their CVs with supporting documents (Class 10th onwards) along with covering letter also. The applications should be sent on or before 16th May, 2025 either soft copy or hard copy to Dr. C. Lalnunmawia, Department of Economics, Mizoram University, Aizawl-796004 (Email: [email protected])

The shortlisted candidates will be informed for interview. It can be through email or also by phone after the closing date of application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here