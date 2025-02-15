Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of JRF/ Project Assistant for the Project Funded by ISRO (TGBP-ARFI Project) entitled “Regional characterization of atmospheric aerosols from selected distinct location of India.” Mizoram University came into being under an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000). It became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. The then Mizoram Campus of NEHU had seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University saw considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. It got accreditation of ‘A’ grade from NAAC in 2014 and 2019.

Name of post : JRF/ Project Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Which fruits help in boosting fertility and make you become parents soon?

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Physics/Geo Physics/B.Tech with minimum of 60% in aggregate or 6.5/10 CGPA from a recognized university as a full-time programme or CSIR-UGC-NET qualified/GATE.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fellowship : Rs. 41000/- per month including HRA

How to apply :

Candidates should send their application (including qualifications, photo, age, email ID, contact numbers, etc) along with details of certificates of qualifications, experiences, CSIR-UGC-NET/GATE and research, article publications (if any) on or before March 14, 2025.

The subject line of the email is “Application for the position of JRF/ Project Assistant”

After screening the applications, applicants will get a call letter for the interview through e-mail

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here