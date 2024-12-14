Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of of Research Associate in a National Health Mission (NHM) sponsored Research Project entitled “Independent Monitoring of Health & Wellness Centres in Mizoram” at the Department of Management. Mizoram University came into being under an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram. It is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University saw considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. This university got accreditation of ‘A’ grade from NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It also got award of ISO Certification in 2018. MZU got a ranking as one of the top 100 Universities in India. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India. This university ranked 1st among the central universities of the North East region by bagging the 13th position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023’s Top 20 Central Universities catagory. MZU has 39 functioning academic departments offering UG, PG and Ph.D. programmes under 10 Schools of Study. The University has 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college. The University is one of the pioneering Universities in the country which has successfully implemented the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) since 2013. In line with the NEP 2020 Mizoram University is progressing towards offering programmes that envisage broad based, multi-diciplinary and holistic education at various levels of UG and PG Programmes.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Masters in Business Administration / Masters in Social

Work or Mass Communication. Applicants having NET/GATE will get preference in selection.

Age: The age limit to apply for the position is below 35 years. The upper age limit relaxation along with the preference to the SC/ST/OBC as per GOI norms.

Emoluments : Rs. 15000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their complete resume to the email address [email protected] by 18th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here