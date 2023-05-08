Mizoram Jobs : Mizoram University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Govt. of India sponsored research project “Exploration, documentation and Genetic diversity Management of wild edible Fruits and vegetables of Mizoram, North-east India” in the department of Horticulture, Aromatic Medicinal Plants.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- +8% HRA

Qualification and Experience: 1st Class Post Graduate in Horticulture/Agriculture/ Botany/ Biotechnology/ Agricultural Biotechnology. Candidates with UGC/CSIR/ICAR NET and having
working experience in wild edible fruits and vegetables of north east India and molecular Biology and Biotechnology of Horticultural crops will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along-with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (single PDF file) at e-mail mzut130@mzu.edu.in.

Last date of submission of application form along with the required documents is 15th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

