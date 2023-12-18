Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant for a period of two years under the ICSSR project entitled “Bamboo resources as a business venture: A case study approach to explore livelihood opportunities for rural tribal population of Mizoram.” Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

PhD/M.Phil/Post-graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable: Ph.D. with experience in Bamboo sector

Fellowship : Rs. 16,000.00 per month consolidated for 2 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 20.12.2023 at 12:30 PM in the M.Sc. Classroom of the

Department of Forestry, Mizoram University, Aizawl

How to apply :

Candidate has to produce all the original documents for verification at the time of interview.

Online interview may also be conducted on specific request made by candidate through email/ phone call.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here