Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Staff in the project entitled “The Impact of Swachh Bharat Mission on Plastic Waste

Management in Five Northeastern States of India.” Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 15,000 to 20,000/- depending upon the qualification and experience of the candidate.

Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with true definition of leadership

Qualification : B.Tech/Post-graduate (In relevant field-Civil, Chemical, Env Sc. etc)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st December 2023 at 12 PM in Civil Engineering Office, School of Engineering and Technology, Mizoram University

Also Read : Shamooo Sana : The jewellery brand of Randeep Hooda’s girlfriend Lin Laishram

How to apply :

Candidates may apply by emailing zelasailo@mzu.edu.in with the subject: ICSSR Project Staff in the filled in application format along with a covering letter stating their suitability for the position or bring the filled up application format at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here